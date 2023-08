Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming to an end and the excitement is reaching its peak as the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just hours away. Fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the show's winner. In the lead-up to the grand finale, contestants savoured their remaining time in the Bigg Boss house, fully aware that their journey was coming to an end. The 58th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was marked by heartfelt conversations among the contestants, reflecting their emotions as they entered the final week of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Amid Abhishek Malhan's hospitalization, fans trend Elvish Yadav for the win; here’s why

In this episode, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her parents love story and shared some interesting details about them. This conversation was packed with captivating moments that held the audience's attention from start to finish.

Pooja Bhatt's On About Her Parents' Love Story

During a lighthearted conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt shared an endearing anecdote about her parents' love story. Pooja praised Bebika for her Marathi language skills, prompting Bebika to inquire about Pooja's hometown. Pooja responded that her native place is Bandra, Bombay. She then revealed that the story of her parents' love tale served as the inspiration for the movie Aashiqui.

Pooja detailed how her mother, a student at a school near their residence, caught her father's attention during a sports event. This chance encounter led to an instant connection, and Pooja's father took on the responsibility of caring for her mother at a young age. Pooja emphasized that while her parents eventually separated and formed new families, their bond remained strong, reflecting a deep sense of commitment and responsibility.

Pooja Bhatt's Insights on Manisha Rani

In another conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt discussed the future prospects of fellow contestant Manisha Rani. Bebika expressed concern that maintaining her friendship with Abhishek Malhan after leaving the Bigg Boss house might affect Manisha's career aspirations. Pooja remarked that Manisha's ambitions were centered around entering Bollywood.

However, she shared her perspective that Manisha might not be suited for traditional heroine roles due to her distinctive personality. Pooja praised Manisha's individuality and rhyming skills but noted that they might have limited application in films. Pooja also addressed Manisha's flirtatious behavior, suggesting that it might not translate well outside the confines of the show.

These two conversations showcased Pooja Bhatt's candid insights and perspectives on relationships and career aspirations within the context of the Bigg Boss house. As the show heads towards its grand finale, such meaningful interactions continue to shed light on the contestants' personalities and journeys.