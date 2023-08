Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has gained widespread attention. All of the celebrities who are perceived as competitors on the show are also disclosing personal information. Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, a contestant on the show, has also shared a lot of personal information. In front of another competitor, Jia Shankar, the actress is now talking about her 11-year marriage that ended in divorce. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt gets massively trolled for demeaning and bad mouthing Manisha Rani, netizens say, 'khudka career bacha'

Pooja Bhatt's pain over her divorce

Pooja Bhatt discussed her 11-year marriage to Jia Shankar on the most recent episode of "Bigg Boss OTT 2." When they both made the decision to separate, Pooja claimed it was the lowest moment of her life and that it was very challenging for her to go past it. According to Pooja Bhatt, the most difficult period of her life was when she separated from her husband after eleven years of marriage, and that was entirely her decision." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar feels unsafe around Elvish Yadav; Pooja Bhatt REACTS

Pooja Bhatt calls her husband this type of person

Pooja said to Jiya, "I can't lie to myself because I wasn't feeling like continuing this. My husband is a good person, but at that time I had to maintain our 10- to 11-year relationship or live comfortably. There was everything between me and my husband that should be in us. But I realized that I had lost who I was, and it wasn't for the benefit of anyone else or for the enrichment of life. I wanted myself back, but for that, what I did made my life worse." According to Pooja, her divorce was like death for her. She became addicted to alcohol and cigarettes and pushed herself into a bad zone.

She calls divorce the lowest phase of life

Pooja continues and calls it the lowest phase of her life. She said that she had forced herself towards the bottom of the pool and then suddenly realized that she wouldn't be leaving herself. Pooja said that she never hesitated and still doesn't hesitate to face that phase. She said that one has to face the situation; otherwise, what is the difference between a bottle and a human being? In the end, Pooja said that The Universe has finally declared that I am prepared.