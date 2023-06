Bigg Boss OTT 2 lineup has been announced. While the names from the world of TV are nothing to write home about, fans are excited to see the digital content creators on the show. We have names like Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar. The former's real name is Abhishek Malhan. He makes digital content for YouTube. On the other hand, Puneet Superstar is known for his videos on Instagram. He is a complete entertainer. The maximum buzz on social media is for these two people. And it is totally understandable. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia to be a contestant on Salman Khan show?

The names from TV are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri. Plus, we have the regular dose of a couple of MTV contestants. This is how social media has reacted on the line up...

Lord Puneet Superstar who is a well known social media personality, known for his funny video which are quite viral and used by many memers, he will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was introduced by the name of '#Superstar' in the promo.#BiggBoss_Tak #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/qdNjrJj675 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 13, 2023

Puneet will be the x factor in this year’s #BiggBossOTT2 — ✌️ (@Chillin_Vib) June 13, 2023

Fukra Insaan and Puneet superstar ko dekhne ke liye bahot excited hoon. ??? #BiggBossOTT2 — Chikki Sharma (@chal_paka_mat) June 13, 2023

Puneet superstar in #BiggBossOTT2 The level ??? — ✌️ (@Chillin_Vib) June 13, 2023

All of the cast are perfect for #BiggBossOTT2 but Lord #PuneetSuperstar deserves Bigg Boss 17 ?... He deserves TV+OTT both audience... @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) June 13, 2023

Let's Support my bro puneet superstar on #BiggBossOTT2 ?? I'm sure he will win it !! — MC STAN (@MCStanOfficiaj) June 13, 2023

People are quite surprised with the underwhelming casting from the world of TV. In a way, it makes sense of have such digital stars as the show is coming on Jio Cinema. But given that some big names did the rounds, this is very shocking. Let us see if Bigg Boss 17 has some good names to bring in TV audiences or not.