Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will have Salman Khan as a host, as season one was a big dud and netizens couldn't connect with the show due to Karan Johar hosting, and the makers have finally decided to replace the filmmaker host with superstar host Salman Khan, who has been the face of Bigg Boss for more than 12 years now. There are reports that superstar Salman Khan has given his kid Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will begin the shooting of the same. As per reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will stream for 6 weeks, and the Tiger 3 star will start the shooting of the same on the 29th of this month. Salman Khan being a part of the show as a host has left the fans excited, and now they want to see how the superstar grills the contestants in this show as this is more unfiltered compared to Bigg Boss as it airs on national television.

The final contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are yet to be announced, while reportedly Munawar Faruqui, who won Lock Up season 1, has been finalised to be a part of this reality show. There is another name, Gulshan Gautam, who will come on the show as a second contestant. Gulshan is Archana Gautam's brother, and he won hearts instantly on his appearance on Bigg Boss 16 and was called more entertaining than Archana. Season two of Bigg Boss OTT got bigger and better with Salman Khan's entrance, and now it will be interesting to see how audiences will take the show.

Talking about the contestants, Munawar managed to survive Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp by creating a fake love angle with co-contestant Anjali Arora and even won the title of the show. While Gulshan is already announced as an entertainer, it will be interesting to see how much controversy he manages to bring to the show; after all, he is Archana Gautam's brother. Well, the fans are excited to see the final list of the Bigg Boss OTT 2.