Bigg Boss is one of the most watched tv shows. While there have been 16 successful seasons it has also started its OTT version. The major attractions of the show are theme, the concept of the house, and interesting tasks that lead a contestant towards the coveted title also depending upon the votes. While fans are awaiting for Bigg Boss OTT 2 to start soon there is the latest update about the house theme and its setup. Ahead of the second season, some details of the show have been leaked. Read on to know some exciting details about the show.

Bigg Boss OTT grabbed a lot of attention and after its success, the makers have come up with its second season. Bigg Boss OTT is nothing different but a shorter version of what we see on television. The only dissimilarity is that it airs on the Ott platform. The first season was hosted by but will continue his legacy for the ott version as well. Bigg OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan. Meanwhile, reports have it that the house setup is going to be very unique as always but different than previous seasons.

According to reports Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary are the first two contestants of the show and will also join them. The contestants will be house arrested in a jungle-like setup. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will have fewer amenities where there will be an absence of comfortable beds, sofas, and a fully equipped bathroom. Contestants will be given a survival kit containing essential items. On the first three days, they will have to perform on the basis of their survival skills. And those who will excel in the task will be rewarded with advantages and privileges.

Depending on the contestants' performance in the difficult tasks and if they manage the victory then one will be appointed as captain of the house. Some will get an opportunity to head the main house and some may become a captain. In the newly established house, there is an exclusive part of a VIP room. Viewers can expect a fusion of jungle and a lavish house as the contestant will battle in tasks to survive in the house winning arduous tasks for several days in order to win the coveted trophy. This time the show is likely to stream on Jio Cinema.