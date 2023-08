Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its seventh week and has reached its peak in terms of anticipation among the audience, who eagerly await the announcement of the show's winner. The previous week witnessed intense competition among the contestants as they vied for the ticket to the finale task and fought to save themselves from nominations. Fans of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, were treated to an amazing Weekend Ka Vaar episode with special appearances by actors Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Varma, who came to promote their series Kaalkoot. Also Read - Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fans react to ‘Era of Superstar is Over’ comment of Kaithi producer

Comedian Bharti Singh also joined the fun on the show. One particular moment caught the attention of the audience when Vijay Varma, along with Shweta Tripathi, performed on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and grooved to the track Kaavaalaa from Jailer, which happens to be a song by Vijay's girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia. Jailer has Rajinikanth in the lead role and Vijay shared several pictures on Instagram showcasing the fun he had with Salman, Bharti, and Shweta on the show, and one of the pictures featured everyone, including Vijay, performing the hook step of Kaavaalaa.

He captioned the image, "#Kalkoot for the win! Had a lovely time at the Bigg Boss house with the big boss @beingsalmankhan (sic)." During the episode, the actors presented an entertaining FIR task to all the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where the housemates had to identify a "criminal" within the house and submit an FIR against them, adding a fun twist to the proceedings.

Kaavaalaa, the song from Rajinikanth's Jailer is taking the internet by storm. Jailer is hitting the screens on August 10th. Comedian Bharti Singh's presence added to the entertainment quotient, as she interacted with the housemates and engaged them in playful games. Before entering the house, Bharti also danced with Salman Khan, creating an electric atmosphere of excitement. The series Kaalkoot revolves around the life of a police officer who decides to resign but is presented with a life-changing case. Fans can now stream Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema.