Famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav is on cloud nine after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the house as a wild card contestant and made history by becoming the first-ever wild card contestant to win the show. Fans are eager to learn about his personal life, especially his girlfriend. In his latest vlog titled 'Meet my Punjabi girlfriend', Elvish shares his excitement about meeting her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav speaks about his love life and connection with alleged GF Kirti Mehra

Elvish Yadav introduces his girlfriend to fans

The vlog starts with Elvish announcing that he's in Chandigarh and is about to meet his Punjabi girlfriend. He playfully asks his audience to get ready to see her. He's dressed in a stylish brown patterned shirt and pants, looking confident. He mentions that he's finally ready after his time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He adds a touch of coolness by putting on his Gucci shades. He explains that he's in Punjab to meet the girl he mentioned during the Salman Khan show.

Elvish Yadav's Raksha Bandhan plan

In the same vlog, Elvish calls his sister to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, even though she lives in Thailand. They talk about gifts and plan to meet up. The vlog captures Elvish enjoying his time in Chandigarh with friends. Later, in his hotel room, he candidly chats with his buddies.

The main highlight of the vlog is when he is introducing his girlfriend. Elvish admits that he couldn't show her on camera because he values her privacy. She didn't want to appear in the vlog. Elvish's friends playfully tease him and ask him to at least tell them about her. He plays along, pointing the camera at his friend Luv Kataria and jokingly introducing him as his girlfriend, leading to a burst of laughter.