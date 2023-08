Recently, Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion, engaged in a live chat with former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi. In this conversation, he confirmed his serious relationship status. He subtly dismissed any connection with Kirti Mehra and clarified that she wasn't his girlfriend. Elvish indicated that the associations viewers were making were not accurate.

Elvish Yadav rejects rumours about Kirti Mehra

Elvish revealed that there's a misconception circulating about his relationships. The individuals linked to him in interviews are not who people believe them to be. He disclosed that his actual girlfriend resides in Punjab and avoids social media, cherishing her privacy. She prefers to keep her life hidden from the public eye, which is why Elvish refrains from mentioning her name.

Checkout video;

Addressing this, Elvish stated, "I want to dispel the confusion for many people. The person you're thinking of, the one whose interview you've seen, that's not her. The lady in question is different, she's not on social media. She hails from Punjab and resides there exclusively. She's not associated with anything beyond that. Her private life is paramount, and she wishes to maintain it as such. She doesn't want me to mention her or increase her followers. She distances herself from all of these aspects and is content."