Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is happening now. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are the two who are vying for the top spot. The show ran for six weeks and was a huge hit for Jio Cinema. Manisha Rani looks set for the third spot. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan fell sick in the past few days and had to be admitted in a hospital. The makers have announced live voting. We are sure that the window will be for 20 minutes or so. Live voting has happened in case of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the most tightly fought season so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Pooja Bhatt gets elminated; Salman Khan thanks her for THIS reason

The final count will happen on how much votes were received in the grand finale week and what comes in live voting. If that is the case then Elvish Yadav has an edge. But Abhishek Malhan fans are known to be all out when it comes to social media. As per stats shared on a page focused on Bigg Boss OTT 2 voting, Elvish Yadav is leading by a couple of millions. Abhishek Malhan is also aware of how tough is this contest. Fans are wondering who all from the season will come in Bigg Boss 16. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav fans trend 'Vijayi bhava Abhishek', 'Historic wildcard Elvish' in full power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bigg_boss_ott2_voting

Elvish Yadav has support of millions from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Delhi. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan is getting more votes from NRIs and Delhi crowd. Tej Pratap Yadav has given a shout-out for Elvish Yadav. He is also a Sanatani and right wing people are in his support. This has given a new dimension to the whole contest and voting. What do you feel about this keen contest between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan fans want him to win the show, trend ‘get well soon’ on Twitter