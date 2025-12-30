Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar to get engaged?

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have reportedly made their relationship public. They are set to take their relationship to the next level, as per reports. Read on.

Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, and TV actress Jiya Shankar, who featured in Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a great bond on the show. However, they officially ended their friendship in 2024 on social media, clarifying that their association us purely friendship and nothing else than that. But there are some reports circulating online, which suggest that Abhishek and Jiya have confirmed their relationship and are all set to get engaged. A report by Telly Khazana stated, “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always.”

Despite their ongoing rumours, there has been no official confirmation about the same. So far, neither Abhishek Malhan nor Jiya Shankar has reacted to the speculation. Speaking about the fact, they don’t follow each other on Instagram. Abhishek and Jiya were part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Their equation in the show garnered a huge fan following. However, their friendship drifted after the show. Earlier speaking about her equation with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya said, “I was in touch with Abhishek, but now it's hardly that we get to talk to each other.” According to News18, Jia also posted in a now-deleted tweet, “Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship & even that no longer exists.”

TRENDING NOW

On the work front, Jiya Shankar is known for her work in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ved, Good Night India, Kaatelal and Sons, Pishachini, Queens Hain Hum, Virgin Bhasskar, Kanavu Variyam, Entha Andanga Unnave, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Hyderabad Love Story, to name a few.

Her most recent prominent appearance in Ved. The movie also features Khushi Hajare, Riteish Deshmukh, Shubhankar Tawde, Ashok Saraf, Genelia Deshmukh, Siddharth Jadhav, Jitendra Joshi, Jitendra Joshi, Vineet Sharma, Hrishikesh Joshi, Vidyadhar Joshi and Raviraj Kande in key roles. The film has been directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, and Prashant Vilankar. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 15 crore. As per reports, the movie had a box office collection of Rs 75 crore. Notably, Ved was the remake of the 2019 film Majili, which starred Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Divyansha Kaushik in key roles. Both films are now streaming on JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more