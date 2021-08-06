Bigg Boss OTT: 'Karan Johar knows the pulse of the masses,' Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh endorses the filmmaker as the host [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT is going to come on Voot Select from August 9, 2021. The big news is the debut of Karan Johar as a host for the show. He will be meeting the OTT contestants every week and guiding them on the show. There have been mixed reactions to the entry of Karan Johar as the host of the OTT version. We just had a chat with Vishal Aditya Singh, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As we know, Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful season in the history of the reality show. With TRPs touching close to 5, the makers laughed their way to the bank. Also Read - Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill STUNS us as she poses for Dabboo Ratnani in a floral bralette and skirt - view pics

Vishal Aditya Singh told us, "I am sure a lot of people feel that Karan Johar represents the elite class. They feel he is too sophisticated for Bigg Boss but I see it differently. People are forgetting that Karan Johar has done TV for a long time. He has been a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and other shows. He knows the pulse of the masses. Moreover, he has a cool temperament. In Bigg Boss, you need someone who can maintain composure especially when things get heated inside. Lastly, he is witty. We need a sense of humour to make things entertaining. So, I feel he is a great choice."

The handsome hunk is now seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He describes the show as one of the best experiences of his life. "It was a wonderful team. My favourite part was when we would travel from our hotel to the venue for the stunts. It would be a couple of hours journey. It reminded me of my college and school days when we went for picnics and trips. Also, meeting the gang for the first time at the Mumbai airport lounge was a wonderful meeting. All of us bonded from the word go," he said.