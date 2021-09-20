Bigg Boss OTT has given us a clear crowd favourite. It is none other than Pratik Sehajpal. The hunk has shown all shades of human emotions on the show. The young man has made maximum news as well whether it is for his friendship with Akshara Singh or closeness with Neha Bhasin that raised a lot of eyebrows. Pratik Sehajpal also has a temper, which he showed when needed. On the show, he said that he liked how Sidharth Shukla played the game on Bigg Boss 13 though he felt that he lost his cool quite often. After coming out of the house, he has posted a heartfelt note knowing about the demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - 'I am like a daughter of their family,' Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal talks about how boyfriend Varun Sood's family treats her

Pratik Sehajpal wrote on Instagram, "Got to know very late as was in the show.

He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is.

Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show.

As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla." This note made fans damn emotional. Sidharth Shukla had words of appreciation for Pratik Sehajpal when he entered the show with Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on being part of Bigg Boss 15; says, 'I am scared of Salman Khan'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Pratik Sehajpal's ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia was close to Sidharth Shukla as well. She spoke about how they bonded when they went together to Macao where they had an event. It seems Sidharth Shukla looked after her like a gentleman. She also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and his equation. She said that whatever people might term their relationship, it was profound and the kind of love one experiences very rarely in life. The actor passed away in the first week of September due a heart attack. The post mortem report has not been made official so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on mending differences with Shamita Shetty; says, 'I would like to see that effort from her'