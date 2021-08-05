Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan's Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha loves his bathrobe avatar and this video is proof

One of the contestants fans are excited to see on Bigg Boss OTT is Zeeshan Khan. The handsome model turned actor made news with his bathrobe controversy at the airport. ICYMI, he walked into the airport wearing a bathrobe over a pair of shorts and tee. It seems the security took objection to the look, and some people also called him shameless. However, the cast of Kumkum Bhagya was quite used to seeing him in bathrobe. It seems he always wore one when he was out of costume on the show. They had been shooting in Goa. Zeeshan Khan posted a number of pics of his in a bathrobe. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Neha Bhasin to Urfi Javed – here’s the list of contestants you will see on Karan Johar’s show

Just check out Sriti Jha's comment here. She has written, "I like my man Zeeshan Khan in a robe!!! You over dressed and therefore deserved this." She just threw him into a pool as he was dressed in denims and a ganjee. Zeeshan Khan also posted a cool pic of the two with a caption, "She pushed me in the pool so that I change into my bathrobe!" People know that Zeeshan Khan came to be known as the airport bathrobe guy after this. He said that while people would not object to Ranveer Singh dressing up in a zany manner, he faced unnecessary censure. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin tags herself as a fearless person; says, 'I have always taken extreme experimental steps in my life'