Biker Twitter review: Fans applaud Sharwanand for blending high-octane action with a deeply moving father-son bond

Biker Twitter review: Motocross has infused new life to the known beats in director Abhilash Reddy's sports drama. Read on to know what fans have to say on social media.

Sharwanand starrer motocross sports action drama film Biker arrived in theatres on April 3. Fans - who had been waiting for the film to release - watched the show, and been flooding social media with their reactions and perspectives. Going by the reaction that have been shared on social media, fans have loved the movie for multiple reasons. Directed by Abhikash Reddy Kankara, the film also features Malvika Nair, Rajashekhar and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Shift gears from the road to India’s first motocross movie. ?️ Experience it on the biggest screen at Prasads.??#PrasadsMultiplex #pcx #biker #Sharwanand pic.twitter.com/Rzxpdh47ah — Prasads Multiplex (@PrasadsCinemas) April 2, 2026

What have fans said about Biker?

One user posted, "#BIKER - EXCELLENT FILM. #Sharwanand Performance is BRILLIANT. Rajashekhar Father Bonding Emotion works Well. UvCreations Production Quality and Gibran Music is AWESOME. Overall a MUST WATCH Film . GetsCinema - Reached - HYPEMETER - 91%". Another user tweeted, "So much of effort been put by Sharwanand into the movie #Biker, atleast for that we can watch the movie and hope the movie does well." Next post read, "Strong characterisations which wil be remembered fr ever.. Oka #Gamyam. Oka #Prasthanam. Oka #Biker. There are many other films which got him fame but these three films wil be cemented in his film career..!!" Another viewer posted, "Biker is an engaging sports drama with a never-before explored motocross racing backdrop, The racing scenes are brilliant, and the film is carried by Sharwanand and Rajasekhar with their impressive performances. The first half felt a little slow until the interval."

Adrenaline in every frame ?#BikerTrailer TRENDING on YouTube with 1.5 MILLION+ VIEWS ??

▶️ https://t.co/Y3jsk8YH90 Experience ?????’? ????? ????????? ???? in Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, 4DX and PCX.#Biker Grand release on April 3rd in Telugu, Tamil &… pic.twitter.com/4xMPR1SbDy — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) March 23, 2026

Know more about Biker

The film Biker has been written and directed by Abhilash Reddy and presented by Vikram Reddy. The film has been produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati. Much like the film, the trailer of Sharwanand's Biker too found several takers. It was referred to as the first motocross film from India. Sharwanand essays the role of Vicky, a maverick biker who wants to be pitted against international bikers. He is trained by his father, who believes in tough love. Sharwanand was earlier seen in Nari Nari Naduma Murari. It was released on Sankranti and found several takers

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