Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl in November 2022. They have named their little one as Devi. Today, the couple were seen in Bandra with her. Bipasha Basu wore a pair of denims with a top in bright magenta. Devi was in the arms of her mother. The infant wore a cute outfit. Karan Singh Grover wore a pair of white pants with a black top. The actress protectively shielded the eyes of Devi from the flash lights. The little one apparently waved at the paps. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebrities who lost their calm in public and faced embarrassment

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were planning to have a baby from 2019 itself. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed plans. The actress said that she did not want a child in that atmosphere. The actress conceived in 2022 after the pandemic was over. Bipasha Basu said that her first trimester was quite good. Bipasha Basu said that she loves being a mother. The actress said she just stopped stepping out of the house because she felt guilty even if she left Devi alone for a few hours. She also said that Karan Singh Grover was a hands on dad. Also Read - [PICS] Bipasha Basu's little sister Vijayeta ties the knot with Karan Talreja and her didi is all smiles

Bipasha Basu has said that she wants to work, and is slowly working on her fitness. She said that she was getting offers but wanted to focus on starting her family. Bipasha Basu who is a fitness icon for many women from the late 90s and 2000s said she has embraced all the changes that have come from motherhood. The paparazzi also posted a video of the couple with Devi...

As we can see many people are asking why she is not showing the baby's face. it is because of the flash light. Many people said that she has already shown pics on Instagram so what is the need for privacy now. Priyanka Chopra was also trolled for hiding the face of her child.