The power couple of Bollywood and is one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The two have always managed to give major love goals with their sizzling hot PDA pictures. Some reports suggest Bipasha and Karan are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The head over heels in love couple met on the sets of film in 2015 and fell in love with each other. Bipasha and Karan walked down the aisle in April 2016.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bipasha and Karan are all set to welcome their first child soon. The two will soon make the official announcement. The lovebirds have been now married for 6 years and are all set to embrace a new phase in their loves. The reports suggest that Bipasha and Karan are in a very happy space and are excited to welcome their first baby soon. More details about the same is not yet out. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on the trending entertainment news today.

Karan penned a heartfelt note on their 6th wedding anniversary and shared a video with special moments from their wedding. He captioned the post as, 'Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love! #happy6thmonkeyversary #monkeylove.'

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, while Bipasha was seen in Dangerous. Here's wishing the parents to be hearty congratulations!