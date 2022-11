and have become parents a baby girl. This is what is being reported in the media. The couple have not yet made the announcement on social media. It was being said that Bipasha Basu was due in December or early next year. The little one has reportedly arrived sooner than expected. While everyone has reported the news, there is no confirmation so far from any one. This is their first child. Some days back, Bipasha Basu left us stunned with a photoshoot in a metal coloured gown. The actress who is 43 had been planning to become a mom since some time now.

It seems like the baby girl arrived some time back. There are no details available on the name of the hospital and so on. Bipasha Basu had been radiating happiness and good cheer throughout this period. She said that Karan Singh Grover has been a hands-on husband and father. Bipasha Basu said he would not let her do any work, and was constantly by her side. Bipasha Basu said that they wanted to have the child in 2020 but the pandemic pushed things.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. This is his third marriage. It seems her parents had their doubts but she convinced them that he was the perfect guy for her. Bipasha Basu has said that she has accepted all the changes in her body after pregnancy. Known as a fitness icon, the actress said that she refused work as she wanted to start a family. The baby comes a week after and were blessed with a baby girl. There is a boom of little princesses here. Bollywood Life congratulates the Basus and Grovers on the good news.