and have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday. The little one arrived on the occasion of Sankashthi Chaturthi. The Monkey Love couple have named the little one Devi Basu Singh Grover. They have named her Devi. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made the news official on Instagram. They posted a picture with a caption, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that Devi is going to be a blessed and pious child. She is going to bring good luck, happiness, prosperity and charm into the life of the couple. The name means Goddess which is a good choice by both the parents. The little one will rule over the hearts of people with her calmness and kindness.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's careers will also rise due the presence of the little one. The celeb astrologer says that Devi will be inclined towards spirituality and religion. He said that Devi will be a modern girl but cherish her Indian roots, a lot like her mother. It is a known fact that Bipasha Basu is also quite God-fearing.

The astrologer describes her personality as strong, traditional, practical, dependable and loyal. She will exhibit these qualities in her personal and professional life. The child is going to be an excellent communicator. The child is blessed with a very strong Jupiter and Saturn. The parents will be blessed with good health, thoughtfulness and creativity. He said that Devi will be more inclined towards Bipasha Basu than Karan Singh Grover. She is going to be her momma's princess.

It is a year of little princesses so far. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and others have also welcomed baby girls.