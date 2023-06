Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have embraced parenthood. It was on November 22, 2022 that they welcomed their daughter into this world. The couple chose to name their little angel Devi which means Goddess. Since then, their lives have revolved around their little one. It was in April this month that Bipasha Basu revealed the face of Devi. Now, her social media is filled with cute pictures of Devi. In her recent post, Bipasha Basu has revealed the Daak naam of Devi Grover. Also Read - Nysa Devgn looks chic in silver skirt and black crop top as she attends Beyonce concert with Orry and friends in London; Kanika Kapoor joins [VIEW PICS]

Daak naam means pet name in Bengali. Taking to her Instagram account, Bipasha Basu shared a video that consists of a series of sweet pictures of Devi and her. In the caption, she revealed that her Daak Naam is 'Mishti'. It means sweet. The pictures shared by Bipasha Basu are oh-so-sweet. They have Devi dressed in a cute outfit with a sweet hairband. She is looking at her mumma and smiling. The actress can be seen dressed in black and wearing chunky sunglasses. About her Daak Naam, Bipasha Basu also wrote, "Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam." The name has been chosen by Mumu Basu.

Prior to this, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a video revealing the new ride of Devi. They got home a swanky Audi just for their daughter dearest. Devi is definitely one lucky girl to have loving parents like Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu has taken a break from film. The actress was last seen in a movie called Welcome to New York and it was a cameo appearance. Her last full fleged film was in 2015. Karan Singh Grover has two movies coming up. He will be seen in Fighter along with and . He was last seen in TV show Qubool Hai 2.