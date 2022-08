Oh boy, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram and shared the happiest news of her life. The bong beauty is expecting her first child and flaunted her baby bump as she announces her being pregnant, don't miss that pregnancy glow. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look head over heels in love in these pictures as the couple share the announcement of becoming parents soon. Bipasha wrote, " A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares a passionate lip lock with husband Nick Jonas; Bollywood couples who shared a lip kiss in public

For quite a time there was a strong pregnancy rumour about the actress and finally, she has come out in open and shared the news with her fans and loved ones. As the actress shared the pictures of her baby bump, her fans cannot contain their excitement and shared all the love and soon-to-be mommy and daddy. The actress even thanked her loved ones to support her. " Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga".

