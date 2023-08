Only if you feel celebrities lives are very fancy and they live a very lavish and peaceful life, hold on, they also face hard times; it’s only that they aren’t allowed to crib about it more as they will be judged. Bipasha Basu, who is blessed with a beautiful daughter Devi, who is the apple of the eye of her mommy, Daddy Karan Singh Grover, and the entire family, is a warrior. The little one had two holes in her heart after she was born and had open heart surgery at just three months old. Unbelievable right? Recently, in her conversation, she made this big reveal and broke down while reliving the horrific moment. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 10 most gorgeous baby bumps photoshoots courtesy Bollywood moms

During her live session with Neha Dhupia, the actress broke down and said, "I got to know on the third day after having a baby that our baby was born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'd not share this, but I'm sharing it because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful; you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done when the child is three."

Sharing the further details about how she waited for three months for the surgery and finally agreed to it, Bipasha said," You feel so burdened and conflicted. How can you put a child through open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing itself. In the first month, it didn't happen, and in the second month, it didn't happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, been to hospitals, spoke to doctors, and I was kind of ready".

Bipasha is a trooper in real life, and we now she a rock-solid mom to her daughter Devi and all we wish her is good health in abundance.