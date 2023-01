Bipasha Basu who is celebrating her 44th birthday shared an adorable video of her daughter Devi where she was seen kissing her feet continuously and called her God's best gift after hubby Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha Basu welcomed her baby girl a few months ago breaking all the stereotypes of a woman can't become pregnant in her 40s is right now in the happiest phase of her life. Bipasha Basu shared the world of becoming a mommy after six months of her pregnancy and later after Devi's arrival, she keeps son sharing some adorable posts of her leaving her fans curious to see the face of her beloved daughter. Devi is Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover's apple of the eye and their life revolves around her and only her. Also Read - Bipasha Basu wishes fans 'Happy New Year' in the most adorable way; hides daughter Devi's face in the video

Watch the adorable video of Bipasha Basu kissing her daughter Devi's feet and calling her the best gift ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

While Bipasha who turned 44 today got a special birthday wish from her beloved husband Karan Singh Grover. He took to her Instagram and shared a long and adorable post for her. Also Read - Sushmita Sen to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses who allegedly went under the knife to get perfect bosom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Singh Grover (@iamksgofficial)

Bipasha Basu is enjoying per personal life and hasn't yet signed any films or web series. And after embracing motherhood the actress is in no rush to resume work. Talking about getting back to work after Devi she had reportedly said during her pregnancy time that she isn't even thinking about work but only about her baby and as she wants to cherish every moment with her. Bipasha even said that she has been working since a very young age and right now she is stable financially as well hence she is not getting back to work anytime soon. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who believe in the power of 'yoga se hi hoga'