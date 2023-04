Bipasha Basu finally shows the world the face of her daughter Devi. She has shared pics of her in a cute pink dress. The little one has a radiant smile. Some time back, the actress had shared a pic in an Insta story holding a child in her arms. The little one was wrapped in a bundle. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying every bit of parenthood. The couple were blessed with the baby girl in November. She has been sharing posts of the little one but we never got to see the face. Take a look at the pic below. Also Read - Upasana Kamineni to Kareena Kapoor Khan and more B Town ladies who embraced pregnancy in their late 30s and 40s

BIPASHA BASU'S DAUGHTER DEVI BASU SINGH GROVER FIRST PIC

BIPASHA BASU AND KSG BLESSED WITH CHILD

In November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl. The couple had been trying to have a child since 2019 - 20. It seems the pandemic delayed their plans. The actress said she was unsure if Karan and she would like to raise a child in a world living in constant fear of coronavirus and the pandemic. The actress has now deleted the pic she shared on her Instagram stories.

BIPASHA BASU'S BIRTHDAY POST FOR KARAN SINGH GROVER

In February, Karan Singh Grover turned a year older. She wished him saying that he has been the best husband and father. Bipasha Basu said that he is a very hands-on dad. It seems KSG is inseparable from his little angel. Bipasha Basu had a tough pregnancy. Karan Singh Grover took exceptional care of the actress in the period.

NOTHING MATTERS IN FRONT OF THE BABY

Bipasha Basu has been a fitness icon. She said that she is willing to embrace her new body after motherhood. Bipasha Basu is working to get back in shape. But she said that this is the most wonderful feeling in the world. In the past few years, we have seen a number of women having babies in their late 30s. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016. They had been dating for a couple of years. The actress said her parents were worried given his unsuccessful personal history but that did not matter to her.