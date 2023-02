We feel you; don’t ya? stepped out after a long time along with her husband to spend some me with him on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. Bipasha who had a baby girl a few months ago looked adorably cute with that chubby cheeks and you just cannot miss the mommy glow in her face. Bipasha was seen talking friendly with all the shutterbugs and even confessed to being mommy guilty as she left her daughter home for a dinner date. While Bipasha's fans were in awe of her, she got fat-shamed by the netizens who called her nasty names. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebrities who lost their calm in public and faced embarrassment

Many even called Bipasha fake for showing her extra love and affection in front of the cameras. Well, like they say you cannot make everyone happy every time. Other actresses like or or face massive criticism for leaving their kids at home and getting back to work and while Bipasha who has chosen to stay home a few more times is trolled too. Bollywood actresses are genuinely scrutinised at every stage by the public eye but all they can do is not big down by their judgements and do what makes them happy and everyone is doing that.

Watch the video of Bipasha Basu being fat-shamed as she steps out on a dinner date with hubby Karan Singh Grover without her daughter Devi Basu Grover.

Talking about Bipasha she is not in a hurry to get back to films but she fans her. Even in this post, you can see how her fans want her to see it in movies again. Bipasha will soon be back in action but for now she is enjoying the best phase of her life.