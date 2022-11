Bipasha Basu is giving major Rihanna vibes in her latest pregnancy shoot of her. The actress took to her Instagram and shared her boldest photoshoot in pregnancy and spoke about embracing yourself and doing what makes you happy. Bipasha Basu is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump in the third trimester. Is t she just gorgeous? Bipasha announced her pregnancy a few months ago with her fans and loved ones. The actress is due any time soon and obviously cannot her excitement to hold her beloved baby in her arms. Meanwhile, she is enjoying the pregnancy phase and it is the most beautiful phase for every woman out there who desires to become a mother someday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu has been extremely active on social and keeps on sharing pictures of her pregnancy and her cravings. While her fans are happy for her and are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the baby. Bipasha in one of her interactions had said that she desires to have a baby girl and feels that it's a 'she'. The actress is on a sabbatical ever since her marriage and is right now only focusing on her personal life and is in rush to resume work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????? ?İ?İ? (@rihannaofficiall)

Bipasha Basu is one of the most glamorous divas in tinsel town and she I driving how pregnancy can be glamorous too. Well, it won't be wrong to call her our very own Rihanna. Bipasha got married to the love of her life and after six years of their marriage the couple decided to become parents. Bipasha also set an example there is no age bar of becoming a mother.