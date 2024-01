Right now the entire India is untied after Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell prey to trolling for his posting pictures from the Lakshadweep Islands, where a few ministers from Maldives made a derogatory remark against the PM. The entire nation strongly lashed out at these nasty digs at PM Modi and has extended support to explore Indian islands and boycott Maldives. The three ministers have been reportedly suspended by the Maldivian Government over mocking Narendra Modi's post on Lakshadweep. Also Read - Fighter: Bipasha Basu reveals the REAL reason she got married to Karan Singh Grover, leaves him surprised [Watch video]

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

Amid this there are many celebrities Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Esha Gupta, and Janhvi Kapoor supported the explore Indian Islands trend, but seems like one actress in B Town is unaware of the current controversy around Maldives as she is happily vacationing there. Bipasha Basu has been dropping pictures from her Maldives vacation amid the Lakshadweep island controversy these vacay pictures of the actress from Maldives haven’t been going down well with the people on the internet and they are strongly lashing out at the actress about the same. Also Read - Fighter Actor Karan Singh Grover, wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi enjoy pre-Christmas celebration in Udaipur [Watch Video]

Bipasha Basu visited Maldives before the controversy for her birthday celebration and the actress seems alike unaware of the ongoing controversy or else she wouldn’t have posted these pictures and invited unnecessary trolling.

