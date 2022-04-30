and got married on this date 6 years ago. Both took to Instagram to wish each other. Sharing their wedding video, Bipasha wrote, “Thank you @iamksgofficial ,for my smile on my face and in my eyes ❤️From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times❤️I love you now and beyond forever ❤️ #monkeylove #happy6thmonkeyversary.” On the other hand, Karan wrote, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love! #happy6thmonkeyversary #monkeylove.” Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Virat Kohli's Oo Antava, Vijay Babu seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case and more

Bipasha's parents were not in favour of her marriage to Kara. This was because of his previous two failed relationships. Karan was married to from 2008 to 2009 and before that to TV star from 2012 to 2014. Bipasha had told Pinkvilla in a past interview, "Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it's not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it's much bigger than his marriage. It's just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him."