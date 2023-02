It was on November 2022 that celebrity pair Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their bundle of joy Devi home. Ever since the couple has been enjoying the new phase of their life which is parenthood. The duo keeps posting pictures and videos of their bundle of joy but has not revealed the face of their little one. Fans are still patiently waiting to get a glimpse of baby Devi. Now lately there has been a new trend of getting the clay impressions of your babies hands and feet. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood actresses who married divorced men

Joining the trend is Bipasha and Karan who got the clay impressions of Devi's hand and feet by an artist. The actress posted a cute video of the same and revealed that her daughter has been her biggest blessing and as parents, they want to preserve her childhood memories. Bhavna Jasra is the artist Bipasha thanked for giving the best gift.

Take a look at the video of Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi's first impressions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Talking about the video, tiny Devi can be seen sleeping on mom Bipasha's shoulders while Bhavna was seen doing the casting. Karan was seen being there during the entire process. Talking about Karan lately he turned a year older and was seen celebrating his birthday with good friend . The actor has also become a father lately and both he and Karan have been buddies since their serial Dill Mill Gayye and were very happy to embrace fatherhood. Devi was born in November last year, Ayaz and his wife became parents to a baby girl last year in December.

Coming back to the trend of clay impressions, there have been many stars like , and , Charu Asopa to name a few who have got the imprints of their babies and pets for creating memories of a lifetime.