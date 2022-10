Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to become parents in 2023. As per news, the baby might come in February or March. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover looked ecstatic at the actress' baby shower that was held around a fortnight back. The actress wore a gown for the event held in the suburbs. The actress said that having a child was always on their mind. Now, a picture of them with Navya, the daughter of Vivan Bhatena is going viral. In the click, we can see them looking adorably at the munchkin as Karan Singh Grover holds her in his arms.

Take a look at the pic of Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu with Vivan Bhatena's baby Navya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

The caption read, "It was so awesome meeting this gorgeous little angel today. Navya is the name." The couple had been planning to start a family since 2020. The pandemic and the sense of uncertainty it brought made them postpone their plans. Bipasha Basu said that they started planning again in 2021 and she conceived soon with the grace of God. The actress said that her mother, Mamta Basu had been waiting for the day when Bipasha Basu would be blessed with a kid of her own. She told Hindustan Times that the couple ran to her home after they found out the good news.

The actress said that she had been refusing work as she wanted to focus on motherhood. Bipasha Basu plans to resume work as soon as possible. It seems starting a family was a number one priority for them. Bipasha Basu also said that her body had undergone many changes. The actress who is known as a sexy symbol said that she has welcomed all the changes whole-heartedly.