Bipasha Basu is glowing and how. The bong beauty is soon going to be a mama and just a few hours ago she shared the pictures and videos from her baby ceremony (Aamaar Shaadh) and she looks an ethereal beauty. Just look at that happy glow, Bipasha Bansi is enjoying every bit of her baby ceremony as she has longed for this beautiful day. Bipasha Basu's baby ceremony was a close-knit affair where her loved ones were present to shower her with all the love. Baby shower is usually done after the completion of the second trimester and this proves that the Basu and Grover family will welcome the baby soon maybe by the end of this year.

Bipasha Basu enjoys her baby ceremony to the fullest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu shares pictures with her beloved hubby who is elated with soon-to-be father and looks madly in love with her lady love.

Their monkey love is adorable and how. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced having a baby just a few days ago and since then the actress has been sharing her pregnancy pictures and sending her fans a meltdown. Bipasha Basu is right now enjoying her pregnancy phase and she has no plans to hit back to work anytime soon. She was to enjoy this motherhood phase to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu shared pictures of her along with her mommy and expressed to become a mother like her.

Well, every daughter aspires to be a mother like their mom and Bipasha is no different Bipasha has taken sabbatical from work since quite a time now and she won't be working anytime soon and we ain't complaining.