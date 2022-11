Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover recently embraced parenthood. The two became parents to daughter Devi and are on cloud nine these days. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also welcomed their son Vayu and they congratulated Bipasha and Karan by sending gifts for their newborn. Also Read - Viral Entertainment News Today: Bipasha Basu shares first picture with daughter Devi; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor won't hire nanny for Raha and more

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of all the gifts that she received from her friends and loved ones. The new mom shared a sweet and heartwarming note sent by her bestie Sonam, Anand and their son for her little angel Devi.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu's post -

She also shared a picture of a cute gift basket that was well-decorated with pink balloons. The gift also had a card that read, 'Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure 'Devi' has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu.' Bipasha reacted to the gift sent by Sonam and thanked them. She also wrote that her lovely daughter Devi loved those gifts.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, while Sonam and Anand became parents on August 12. Bipasha and Karan revealed the name of their daughter on social media along with a message that read, "Devi Basu Singh Grover. Our physical manifestation of our love and blessings, of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan."