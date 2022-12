Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed home a baby girl in November. They have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. The little one arrived on November 12 at a city hospital. The couple tied the knot in 2016. Devi is their first child. In the pic, we can see Karan Singh Grover sleeping besides his little girl. We can see that he is an obsessed new daddy. The couple are doting parents. Devi is wearing tiny mittens. Karan Singh Grover looks like he has had a sleepless night too many.