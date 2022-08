Bipasha Basu is a couple of weeks pregnant. The gorgeous dusky beauty of Bollywood is expecting her first child with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover. The happily married duo shared the exciting news a couple of days ago. Since then preggers Bipasha Basu has been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram. She recently dropped a video wherein we see Karan Singh Grover singing to their baby from outside the womb. It's a sight to see, a very heart-melting and sweet gesture of a dad-to-be. Also Read - Bhramastra actress Alia Bhatt's latest pregnancy look is all things pretty

Karan sings to Bipasha's baby bump

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy news had taken social media by storm. It was one of the widely discussed pregnancies in Entertainment News. And the video Bipasha shared is like to take social media by storm again. The gorgeous actress shared a very closeup video of Karan Singh Grover singing to her bump and calming/soothing their little one on the inside. It's one of the cutest moments between a dad-to-be and the unborn child in the womb, no? Karan is seen singing slowly and at a low pitch. She captioned her Instagram video, saying, "Dad Mode @iamksgofficial Singing to baby, talking to baby … soothe's the baby in the womb." Check out the video here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy post

Bipasha Basu penned a heartfelt note while announcing her pregnancy. She talked about how the two of them met and fell in love and their love kept growing. She added that too much love just for the two of them seemed a little unfair and hence they were soon going to welcome a little one amidst them, their little baby. Karan Singh Grover also penned a heartfelt note later, describing his feelings when he first learned that they were going to be parents toon.

Aww, these two and the video are making us gush and how!