It is raining babies in Bollywood and Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter. They have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. On other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also become proud parents to their baby daughter Raha. While fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of their babies, Bipasha has treated her followers with the first picture of her baby daughter.

In the picture, Bipasha and Karan were seen holding their baby girl into their arms and looking adorably at her in the golden hour. Being at their wittiest self, Bipasha shared a recipe for making a sweet baby angel. "1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma's blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste," she wrote.

On the other hand, Alia and Ranbir revealed their name of their daughter by sharing a picture of a small jersey and shorts, in the famous Barcelona's official maroon and blue colours, adorning the wall, with the name Raha written on the jersey. While the entire Kapoor and Bhatt clans are jumping with joy, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara also welcomed Raha and wrote on Instagram, "I love u Raha (heart emojis) Lots of hugs from your big sister Sam."

Both the couples are yet to reveal the face of their babies. While Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl earlier this month, Bipasha and Karan announced the arrival of their baby daughter on November 12.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra and hit it off instantly. They dated for nearly 5 years and got married in April this year.