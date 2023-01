Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are proud parents to baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover who they welcomed in November this year. Recently, Bipasha dropped a new video, wherein she wished all her fans a 'Happy New Year' and even expressed that 2022 was been a magical year for her as it gave her the most beautiful gift of her life, her daughter Devi. She even said that she cannot wait to see what 2023 has for everyone. In the video, Bipasha was seen holding her daughter Devi in her arms and covered her face with her hands. Also Read - Sushmita Sen to Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses who allegedly went under the knife to get perfect bosom

Have a look at her post -

Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi looks super-cute -

A few days back, and Karan celebrated Devi's first month birthday with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. On the personal front, Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016.

Bipasha announced the news of her pregnancy in August 2022 with a stunning picture of the two. In the snap, Bipasha was seen flaunting her baby bump in style and was seen holding it cutely. The two were seen twinning in white.

On the work front, Karan will be seen next in Fighter directed by Sidharth Anand and the film will also star , and in lead roles. There is no official confirmation as of now.