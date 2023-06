With their gorgeous baby, Devi, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are in the best stage of their lives. For the uninitiated, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu married her soul mate, Karan, in 2016. And after six years of blissful marriage, the famous couple welcomed their adorable child. The devoted parents Karan and Bipasha occasionally post updates on their kid and their parenting journey on their individual social media accounts. It goes without saying that Devi's sweetness alone is enough to put a huge grin on everyone's face. But a while back, Bipasha posted a sweet photo of her daughter on her Instagram account. Also Read - International Day of Yoga: Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan; Bollywood hot moms who do Yoga everyday

Karan dropped a heartfelt comment under Bipasha's post

The actress posted the image on her Instagram account, and the internet immediately erupted in adoration. Devi's father, Karan, reacted to the photo by saying, "She takes after you." Commenter: "Pure love of mother-daughter...stay blessed and happy." Another person wrote "Mitti Devi" in the comments. "Unconditional love" can be viewed as a comment too.

When Bipasha Basu revealed her daughter's name

On June 5, 2023, Bipasha Basu posted a video to her Instagram account that included various images of her and her adorable child. The actress looked lovely in the video while wearing a black v-neck top. Devi, on the other hand, wore a cute dress in beige with matched trousers and looked gorgeous. Sharing the video, Devi's doting mommy revealed the nickname the former got from her grandmother, Mamta Basu. Bipasha shared that Devi's 'daak naam' (nickname) is Misthi