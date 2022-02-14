and never fail to dish out major relationship goals, be it with their social media PDA or public outings. The two met on the sets of their film and dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2016. However, Bipasha's parents were not in favour of her marriage to Karan because of his previous two failed relationships. And here's how the actress convinced her parents. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor, Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna and more – 7 celeb couples who broke up after getting engaged

Karan was first married to from 2008 to 2009 and previously to TV star from 2012 to 2014. Karan's two failed marrriages had put Bipasha's parents Hirak Basu and Mamta Basu in a difficult situation. However, the actress told her parents that a failed marriage doesn't define a person. For the uninitiated, Bipasha was in a serious relationship with . They dated for 9 years before calling it quits in 2011.

Citing her own example of how she failed to keep her past relationship alive which was longer and bigger than Karan's previous marriages, Bipasha told Pinkvilla, "Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it's not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it's much bigger than his marriage. It's just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him."

"Relationships don't work out, it's unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It's always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it's always true," she added. Bipasha also revealed that Karan now shares a great rapport with her parents. In fact, Karan and her father are best friends now.

The couple recently appeared on and were seen having a fun banter about their married life. During conversation, Archana Puran Singh asked how many years it had been since they were married. It was hilarious that Bipasha and Karan were not sure about the years of their marriage. While Karan said six years, Bipasha stuck to four.