Yesterday, was in the news as he was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel. It was said that it was a non-poisonous snake and Salman was rushed to a hospital. The superstar's father, , had told IANS, "He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps. As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful." Now, finally, Salman has opened up about the incident.

The superstar, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, told ANI, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Earlier, Dr. Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated Salman had told the news agency, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine."

Fans of Salman were very worried about his health. But, the actor is fit and fine, and last night at his farmhouse, he also happily posed for the paparazzi. Check out the pictures and videos of the same below…

On the work front, Salman will be seen in films like Tiger 3, Bhaijaan, , and 2. While the shooting of Tiger 3 is going on, the other films are yet to go on the floors. A few days ago, during a promotional event of RRR, Salman has made an announcement that the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is being written.