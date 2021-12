Birthday boy Salman Khan's perfect return gift to fans; reveals title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Bhaijaan is back! had announced 's sequel at the pre-launch event of SS Rajamouli's RRR event in Mumbai. During an interaction with the media, the superstar revealed that the sequel of the film is in the making and fans couldn't contain their excitement. And now he revealed the title of the film. Salman Khan was bitten by a snake a day before his birthday, However, all is well and right now he is celebrating his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. The superstar interacted with the media and even spoke about his encounter with the snake and how he was hospitalised for six hours. Later he was also asked about his upcoming projects, where one of the journos quizzed him f he will be working with SS Rajamouli soon. He replied that is not on the cards yet but yes he admitted to working with his father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad who write Bajrangi Bhaijaan and even revealed the title of the film and that is ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a super hit and it was Salman Khan's best performance to date as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. Also Read - Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Newly married Katrina Kaif makes a sugary sweet wish for Tiger 3 co-star

Apart from the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the superstar even shred that after his birthday break, he will return to work in January with his much-awaited film Tiger 3, Salman even revealed an update on another sequel of his that s No Entry 2, he said that he will shoot the film most probably after he completes Tiger 3. too will soon him for the last leg of the shoot. The film also has 's special appearance as a RAW officer and it couldn't get more exciting.