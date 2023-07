Rishab Shetty, a versatile actor, director, writer, and producer best recognized for his work in the Kannada cinema industry and global sensation Kantara. Shetty has continuously shown his dedication to his work and love for his family. Not just with his performances, the Kantara actor has also impressed the people with his off-screen avatar as well and is known for being a loving husband and a great father. Let's look at five heart-winning situations where Rishab Shetty demonstrated his role as a devoted family man in honor of his 40th birthday. Also Read - Rishab Shetty birthday: Here's how Kantara star is celebrating his special day with fans

Rishab Shetty frequently posts lovely pictures and poignant video of himself and his family on social media. He consistently prioritises spending time with his kids, whether it is during playtime or on special events, showcasing his commitment to them as a loving father.



Every successful person has a sound support system in place, and Rishab Shetty's wife has served as that support system for him constantly. He publicly appreciates her for the continuous support and openly acknowledges her important impact on his life and profession, showing their close relationship to the public.

Rishab Shetty maintained a stellar balance between work and personal life despite pursuing a busy professional life. Although regardless of tackling difficult film projects, he understands the value of being there for his family and makes sure to spend enough time with them.

Rishab Shetty feels creating long-lasting recollections with his family is vital. He continually takes kids on trips and exciting journeys, allowing them to build close bonds and share special moments.

Rishab Shetty shows great delight and enthusiasm in honouring all major milestones, whether they be birthdays, anniversaries, or other life events. He goes above and beyond to make these moments special for his family, expressing his devotion and loyalty to their well-being.

Rishab Shetty maintains his poise and never allows his achievement to interfere with his family life in spite of his growing fame and accolades.