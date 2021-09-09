Yay! It is Akshay Kumar's birthday today. From Saugandh to Bell Bottom, the actor never fails to leave us surprised with his performances. Akshay Kumar began his career in 1991 and till today, he is the most loved star of India. His amazing acting skills, his love for fitness, his lifestyle, his good deeds, there is a lot to learn from our Khiladi. However, this year it seems he won't be celebrating his special day as he lost his mother on September 8. Aruna Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. On Tuesday, Akshay had asked fans to pray for his mother since it was a critical time. The actor too to social media and shared about his loss with his fans on Wednesday morning. It surely is a tough time for him but all his fans are with him as strong pillars. Even though, he might not celebrate, we thought of making a quiz for all his true fans. So, without further delay answer all the questions related to Akshay Kumar and prove that you are his true fan! Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Birthday boy Akshay Kumar allegedly dumped Raveena Tandon for Rekha? Raveena reportedly wanted to claw the senior actress

Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar!