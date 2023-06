Rarely do you come across an actress who would not admit making changes to their body while entering the show business but that's not the case with birthday girl Shilpa Shetty. The gorgeous beauty looked different when she first entered the industry. And thereafter, Shilpa had her journey. She starred in films which had her playing pivotal roles to doing more songs than a good role in a movie. In the early 2000s, Shilpa Shetty had an unfiltered interview in which she confessed to getting a nose job. Here's what she said... Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty and more — Fashion faux pas that Bollywood divas could have avoided

When Shilpa Shetty openly confessed to getting a nose job

Bollywood actresses are often under scrutiny and people remember everything very well. Even if they make changes, it is widely talked and not just in the industry but also amongst fans. In an interview with Prabhu Chawla in the 2000s, Shilpa Shetty casually accepted that she had indeed got a nose job. "Yes, I got my nose fixed. So? I did not do it to make it more beautiful. I did it because I thought it could be better," the gorgeous beauty said. This was not the only time when Shilpa had opened up on the nose job. The actress also made a buzz for winning Celebrity Big Brother. The actress in the initial days of her career and till she won the reality TV show was subjected to racial remarks. But once she changed her appearance by getting her nose fixed, things changed for her.

When Shilpa Shetty talked about maintaining a glamorous image

Looking pretty and prim and proper as an actress has always been at the forefront. So when during the same interview, Shilpa was asked about maintaining a glamorous image, she said that she is not apologetic about it and it's not a bad thing. "I think it's important to look glamorous, to look good when you are a heroine," she adds. Back then Shilpa Shetty was also having a low phase in her life as she was being offered the same kinda roles in which she did not get much opportunity to showcase her acting chops. The actress revealed that whenever would ask about her roles she would be handed down some scenes and several songs. Shilpa dedicated about 5 years of her career to Dhadkan and expressed that it was the right decision. Shilpa is a force to reckon with.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma. We cannot wait to see more of her in films. Happy birthday, Shilpa!