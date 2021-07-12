BJP MP Sudhir Gupta makes bizzare comments on Aamir Khan: 'At the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife'

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur has sparked a controversy with his unprecedented statements about blaming the actor for the population imbalance in the country. On the occassion of World Population Day, Sudhir said that at the age of becoming a grandfather, Aamir Khan is looking for a third wife. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and his team ACCUSED of littering in Ladakh; here's how netizens REACT – read tweets

"Aamir Khan left his first wife Reena Dutta with two children, with one child and now, at the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife," CNN-News 18 quoted the BJP leader as saying. "Those who claim that people like Khan have no brains for job other than selling eggs' were correct," he added.

Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, recently announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that -- like us -- you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the joint statement concluded.

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to on the set of , got married in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy. The two, in a video had asked everyone to pray for them and that both of them would happily co-parent their son.

(With IANS Inputs)