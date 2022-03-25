BL Awards 2022: Meet the WINNERS across 50 categories, where and how to watch LIVE TODAY

BL Awards 2022 are here and it is time for the BIG REVEAL where fans who have nominated and voted for their favourites across 50 categories, get to meet their winners. In its third edition this year, the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 will be LIVE today at 10 am and you can catch it right here or on awards.Bollywoodlife.com. Spread across 50 categories, BollywoodLife Awards 2022 aims at recognising. celebrating and felicitating the best in Entertainment across Bollywood, OTT, TV, South cinema, Bhojpuri cinema and social media. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 LIVE: Sidharth Shukla's last release, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more WIN BIG - Watch NOW

The awards are held in an unconventional manner, where the fans get the opportunity to nominate for their favourites in all the categories and then vote to make the best win. As a prelude to the main event, there were masterclasses with the experts from TV, OTT and film who spoke about the struggle, survival and success in the world of showbiz. The likes of , , Sanya Malhotra and more shared their first hand experiences of being in the Entertainment industry. The award ceremony is also lined up with two-panel discussions with known names and faces from the film, TV and OTT space, discussing the future of Entertainment.

All in all, the event is for all entertainment enthusiasts who are enamored by the world of glam, people who are movie buffs, those who aspire to enter the industry and for fans, of course. So make sure that you tune in at 10 am and watch your favourites share their joy of winning at the BollywoodLife Awards 2022.