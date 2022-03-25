BL Awards 2022 (BollywoodLife Awards 2022) are finally here. The grand virtual event saw many celebs from the film, Television and OTT space being honoured for the amazing work that they did in 2021. The awards were hosted by Saumya Tandon and Pritam, and many winners joined the awards ceremony virtually. The awards were given across 50 categories in Film, TV, OTT, Social Media, South and Bhojpuri. We are sure you would be keen to know whether your favourite star has won an award or not. So, below is the list of the winners who took home the trophy… Also Read - Karan Kundrra and his dad spotted house-hunting in Bandra? Paps ask, 'Bhabhi Ke Liye Room Dekhne Aaye Ho' - watch video

Bollywood

Best Film – Sooryavanshi

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Director – Rohit Shetty (Sooryavanshi)

Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female) – Tahir Raj Bhasin (83)

Social Media Couple Of TheYear – Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Troll Assassin Of The Year – Arjun Kapoor

Social Media Diva – Alaya F

Television

Most Popular TV Diva – Erica Fernandes

Most Popular TV Dude – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Social Media TV Couple – Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Best TV Show – Anupamaa

Best Actor – Nakuul Mehta (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Best Actress – Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Fan Friendly Star – Tejasswi Prakash

Best Debut TV Show – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Best Onscreen Jodi On TV – Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Best Breakthrough Star – Sai Ketan Rao

Social Media (Instagram + YouTube)

Best Original Content Creator – Yashraj Mukhate

Original YouTube Star – Shan Parashar

Best Musician On Youtube – Yashraj Mukhate

Most Popular Comedian – Ashish Chanchlani

Best Lifestyle Blogger – Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Best Fitness Blogger – Rohit Khatri Fitness

Best Beauty Blogger – Sherry Shroff

Most Popular Reels Song – Raataan Lambiyan-Asees Kaur

Social Media King – Ranveer Singh

Social Media Queen – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Viral Social Star of the Year – Yohanii

Bhojpuri

Social Media King – Khesari Lal Yadav

Social Media Queen – Rani Chatterjee

South Movies

Best Film – Pushpa

Best Actor – Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Actress – Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa)

Best Director – Sukumar (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Role (Male/Female) – Shobhita Dhulipala

Best Song – Devi Sri Prasad for Oo Antava

OTT

Best Actor Hindi-Movies – Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka)

Best Actor Hindi-Web Series – Sunil Grover (Sunflower)

Best Actress Hindi-Movies – Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actress Hindi-Web Series – Huma Qureshi (Maharani)

Best Actor-South – Tovino Thomas (Minnal Murali)

Best Actress-South – Nayanthara (Netrikann)

Most Popular Web Series – Broken But Beautiful 3

Best Director-Hindi – Ram Madhvani (Dhamaka)

Best Director-South – Pa Ranjith (Sarpatta Parambarai)

Best Supporting Actress-Hindi and South – Gauahar Khan (Tandav)

Best Supporting Actor-Hindi and South – Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Film on OTT-Hindi – Dhamaka

Best Film on OTT-South – Sarpatta Parambarai