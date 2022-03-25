BL Awards 2022 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs take home the trophy

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and many more celebs have won trophies at BL Awards 2022.