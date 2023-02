It's time! BollywoodLife is back with its much-awaited awards ceremony. BollywoodLife is your one stop destination for all the latest updates from the world of Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, South Film industry and more. Every year we celebrate and felicitate the hard work put in by the artists from the field of entertainment. This year is no exception. The process has begun, nominations are done and now it is time for you to choose the winner from various categories. Also Read - Here's how Ranbir Kapoor REACTED to invasion of Alia Bhatt’s privacy in his absence

One of the top categories is Bollywood. Actors, Actresses, Directors and more fall under this category. Start VOTING as per the nominations list is as below:

Best Actor - The male actor who left us awed and asking for more

(Drishyam 2)

(Brahmastra)

Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

(The Kashmir Files)

(Bhediya)

(Vikram Vedha)

Best Actress - The female actor who left us awed and asking for more

(Gangubai)

(Phone Bhoot)

Tabu (Drishyam 2)

(Jugg Jug Jeeyo)

(Ek Villain Returns)

Nushratt Bharucha (Janhit Mein Jaari)

Best Director - The remarkable storyteller who entertained us

(Brahmastra)

(Gangubai Kathiawadi)

(Ek Villain Returns)

(Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Abhishek Pathak (Drishyam 2)

Amar Kaushik (Bhediya)

Best Supporting Actor (Male/Female) - The star who garnered all our love and attention

Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)

Maniesh Paul (Jugg Jug Jeeyo)

Akshaye Khanna (Drishyam 2)

(Brahmastra)

Uunchaai (Boman Irani)

Best Song - The song that got everyone humming and grooving

Kesariya (Brahmastra)

Apna Bana Le (Bhediya)

Tere Saath Hoon Main (Raksha Bandhan)

Galliyaan Returns (Ek Villain Returns)

Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Trailblazer of the year - The celeb who made old fans proud and won some new hearts

(FIFA performance)

(WEF)

Shreya Lenka (1st Kpop idol from India)

Adbu Rozik (Bigg Boss 16)

The categories and nominations have been listed and we bet your favourites are on the list. So without any further ado, start voting HERE.