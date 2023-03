It is the day of BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 and the winners in various categories are now out. It is the fans of all these actors and creators who have been nominated for their favourites in categories like Bollywood, OTT, Social Media, Television, South and Bhojpuri cinema. They then voted and made them win in each of these. And now, it is time to be a part of their wins. All the winners also have a special message for their fans for giving them all the love and support. Check out the video below for the awards ceremony and what the winners have to say and know the winners. Also Read - BL Awards 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Urfi Javed, Mrunal Thakur, Rishab Shetty and more thank fans for their big win [Watch Video]

Check the winners in the Bollywood category

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor: Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Supporting Actress: Mouni Roy (Brahmastra)

Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)

Best Song: Kesariya (Brahmastra)

Trailblazer of the Year: Nora Fatehi

Check the winners in Social Media category

Original Youtube Star: Bhuvan Bam

Best musician on Youtube: Jubin Nautiyal

Most Popular Comedian: Ashish Chanchlani

Best Lifestyle Blogger: Mumbiker Nikhil

Best Fitness Blogger: Ranveer Allhabadia

Best Beauty Blogger: Ashima Makhija

Most Popular Reels Song: Oo Antava

Social Media King: Kartik Aaryan

Viral Social Star of the Year: Urfi Javed

Check the winners in Television category

Most Popular TV Diva: Rupali Ganguly

Most Popular TV Dude: Karan Kundrra

Best Social Media TV Couple: Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer

Best TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai

Best Actor: Fahmaan Khan (Imlie)

Best Actress: Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Reality Show Star: Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16)

Best Debut TV Show: Katha Ankahee

Best onscreen jodi on TV: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

Check the winners in South and Bhojpuri categories

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actress: Mrunal Thakur

Best Director: Vipin Das (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Supporting Role: Murali Sharma (Godfather)

Best Film: Kantara

Best Song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Social Media King - Bhojpuri: Ravi Kishan

Social Media Queen- Bhojpuri: Rani Chatterjee

Check the winners in OTT category

Best Actor - Hindi Movies: Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Best Actor - Hindi Web-Series: Zain Khan Durrani (Mukhbir)

Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Bhumi Pednekar (Govinda Naam Mera)

Best Actress - Hindi Movies: Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan)

Best Actress - Hindi Web-Series: Shefali Shah (Human)

Best Actor - South: Naveen Chandra-Ammu

Best Actress - South: Aishwarya Lekshmi-Ammu

Most Popular Web Series: Human

Best Supporting Actor: Arbaaz Khan (Tanaav)

Best Supporting Actress: Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Best Film on OTT - Hindi: Gehraiyaan

Best Film on OTT - South: Senapathi

BollywoodLife.com congratulates all the winners of the 4th edition of BL Awards 2023 and hope to see many more entertaining performances and creations from them in the coming time.