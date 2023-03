Kartik Aaryan is truly one of the most talented and popular stars in Hindi cinema right now. The actor has been choosing the right films and roles which do justice to his versatility. Kartik stunned everyone when he decided to step into Akshay Kumar's shoes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was natural that all eyes were on him, to see what new he brings to the character that was so loved in the first part. Comparisons were inevitable. But Kartik shut all the naysayers down with his impeccable performance. He is always able to strike a chord with his audience, effortlessly, and this time was no different. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the stand-out films of 2022 and so is his performance. No wonder then, Kartik Aaryan was the clear winner in the Best Actor category at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023. Also Read - Raashi Khanna-Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur; New Bollywood couples we would like to see together on screen

Expressing his gratitude to his fans who bestow their unconditional love on him, said, "I thank all my fans, jury and BollywoodLife.com for honoring me with the Best Actor award. I promise to keep entertaining you all in the same way. 2 has been really special and so is Rooh Baba. Thank you for all the love to Rooh Baba and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." The actor was in the middle of the shoot for his upcoming much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in fact filming during nights, for a very intense sequence. But he took time out to send out a special message for his fans. Only proving once again that he loves his fans as much as they love him.

The other actors that were nominated in the Best Actor category along with Kartik Aaryan are (Bhediya), (Brahmastra), (Drishyam 2), (The Kashmir Files), (Vikram Vedha). The other winners in the Bollywood categories are Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Actor: Kartik Aryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Best Actress: (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Director: (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Supporting Actress: (Brahmastra), Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya), Best Song: Kesariya (Brahmastra), Trailblazer of the Year:

About BollywoodLife.com Awards

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is a celebration of actors and creators across various genres where fans nominate their chosen ones in various categories like Bollywood, OTT, Social Media, South and Bhojpuri cinema, and Television. They then VOTE to make their favourites win. Like every year, in the 4th edition too, the awards were held virtually, preceded by Masterclasses with , , and more and included panel discussions with the likes of Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, , amongst others.