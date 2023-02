Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023 are here. It is once again that time of the year when you get the chance to show your love and support to your favourite performers. BollywoodLife.com has been your one stop destination for Entertainment news, views and reviews. And now, it is time to be a part of the biggest digital entertainment event of the year. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2023: Unique, weird Bollywood love stories that made us go 'Kaisa yeh ishq hai, ajab sa risk hai'

The BL Awards 2023 categories across Bollywood, TV, South Cinema, Bhojpuri, Social Media and OTT are now live and fans have the chance to go and nominate their favourites under each category. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Neetu Kapoor tags bahu Alia Bhatt as 'MIL ka dil' as she runs to hug her [Watch Video]

The nominees under each of the categories will be chosen based on who fans find the most deserving. The nominations phase is live only for a few days and Voting will start 17th February onwards. So make sure you have nominated the film, web series, actor, actress, social media creators who have kept you entertained throughout the year gone by. Also Read - Farzi star Shahid Kapoor talks about what’s the worst thing that happens to you when you achieve success [Exclusive interview]

Check out what all to expect from BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 this year.

This year, there will be masterclasses with the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and more. So ensure that you do not miss even a single update. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com and Awards. BollywoodLife.com for all the interesting updates.