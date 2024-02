BollywoodLife.com is back with a brand new season of the BL Awards. Like every year, BollywoodLife is all set to celebrate, recognises and felicitates actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space in an unconventional manner. The one of its kind awards not only limits itself to Bollywood but takes into consideration various talent that works in the field of entertainment relentlessly. Be it in other mediums like TV, OTT or Social Media, individuals are acknowledged, appreciated, and awarded for their creativity. The nominees in each of the categories are now live and you can VOTE NOW to make them win.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Check out the nominees in the Best Actor category

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Trending Now

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

About BollywoodLife.com Awards 2024

Once again, the awards promises to be a unique ceremony. Fans involvement in the awards has been a very special aspect of BollywoodLife.com Awards. Here they nominate and vote for their favourites in over 50 categories across Bollywood, Social Media, OTT, and Television.

Check out all about BL Awards 2024 here.

Celebrity Jury Panel

Apart from the fans nominating and voting for their favourites, there will also be a celebrity jury panel including actors, directors, and celebrated names from the Indian film and TV fraternity. This year, the panel includes experts like Seema Pahwa, Ram Madhvani, Palki Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anand Pandit.

Meet the Celebrity jury panel members here.

BollywoodLife.com Masterclasses

Through various sessions, subject matter experts from TV, Film, and OTT will take you through the journey from struggle, and survival to success in showbiz. Check out the schedule and topics of these expert sessions with Mrunal Thakur, Atlee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ananya Panday.

Watch BollywoodLife.com Masterclasses here.

Watch the BL Awards winners of 2023 video here:

The virtual awards ceremony and winner announcement will take place on 27th March 2024. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more exciting updates.